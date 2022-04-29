Lt.Gen BS Raju appointed as the new Deputy Chief General of the Indian Army

New Delhi: The new deputy Chief General of the army staff has got a new face in the name of Lt. Gen BS Raju. As he was selected, he was congratulated by General MM Naravane COAS and all ranks of the Indian Army on being appointed as the Deputy Chief of Army Staff.He will be incumbent from 1 May 2022.

Currently he is heading the DG Military Operations. Now he is going to take over the responsibility of Vice Chief of Army Staff despite not being an army commander.Earlier, he had commanded 15 Corps based in Srinagar.