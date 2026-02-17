Lucknow Metro launches QR-based ticketing system

Lucknow: Lucknow Metro on Monday launched QR-based tickets, which can be booked from anywhere to enjoy a hassle-free metro travel experience. The QR-based ticketing system was formally inaugurated at the Hazratganj Metro Station here by Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), Sushil Kumar. Under the new system, passengers can book QR tickets through the official Lucknow Metro mobile application Lucknow Metro Official (available on Play Store and iOS Store), Ticket Vending Machines (TVMs), as well as ticket counters, an official statement said.

Tickets booked through the official mobile app will be available in digital QR format on the passenger’s mobile phone, while paper-based QR tickets can be obtained from ticket counters and designated Ticket Vending Machines, it added. Passengers travelling with QR tickets can enter and exit metro stations by scanning the QR code at Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates marked with yellow strips.

The metro administration has installed new QR-supported ticket vending machines (TVM) at all metro stations. Each station has been provided with at least one QR-supported TVM and one QR-supported ticket counter to ensure smooth access for passengers, the statement said. QR-supported TVMs also offer UPI payment facilities.

Other ticket vending machines will continue to provide token-based travel facilities as before. Speaking on the occasion, Sushil Kumar said, “The launch of the QR-based ticketing system marks an important milestone in the journey of Lucknow Metro. This advanced system is based on the concept of ‘Smart Travel’, under which passengers can now book tickets from anywhere and enjoy a faster, simpler, and more convenient travel experience. This initiative is also in line with the vision of ‘Digital India’, where services are just ‘one tap away’, and digital platforms are bringing convenience closer to the common public.”