Madhya Pradesh capital of corruption: Rahul

Neemuch: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed Madhya Pradesh was the country's "corruption capital" and accused the state BJP government of indulging in rampant "corruption". Addressing a public meeting in MP's Neemuch district, he also promised a caste census if the Congress comes to power at the Centre and in states and expressed confidence that his party will sweep the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Gandhi promised his party government will provide LPG cylinder at Rs 500, waive farmers' loans up to Rs 2 lakh, will pay a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,600 for wheat which will go up to Rs 3,000 and free electricity up to 100 units. Polls to the 230-member MP assembly are scheduled on November 17.