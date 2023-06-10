Live
- Google Adds New Features for Chrome Password Manager
- Chandrababu writes to YS Jagan, demands to act on sand mining in Chinchinada
- ‘Narasimha Naidu’ making it big in re-release
- WTC Final: Warner has done enough to feature in Australia's playing XI in Ashes, says Steve O'Keefe
- Nandamuri Balakrishna: NTR legacy continues
- Women national coaching camp: Hockey India announces 33-member core group
- Assam, Manipur CM's hold meetings in Imphal over violence
- If Godse is India's good son so are Veerappan, Vijay Malya, Dawood Ibrahim: JD(U) MLC
- Reddit stands firm on API changes, despite developer protests
- Chicken prices reach record level in Hyderabad
Madhya Pradesh CM seeks First Ladli Uma Bharti's blessings
Highlights
NEW DELHI: Accompanied by state sangathan mantri Hitanand Sharma, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan touched the feet of Uma Bharti, who is known as 'didi' in the political circles of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday before leaving for Jabalpur to launch the ambitious women-centric financial scheme 'Ladli Behna Yojana' ahead of the Assembly polls.
While receiving a coconut wrapped in saffron colour cloth as 'sagun' on the auspicious occasion, Uma Bharti - who still enjoys a considerable hold among the women in the state -- was heard quipping 'Sabe Pehli Ladli Behna Mai" (I am the first Ladli Behna). The C M later left for Jabalpur to launch the scheme.
