Madhya Pradesh CM seeks First Ladli Uma Bharti's blessings

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

NEW DELHI: Accompanied by state sangathan mantri Hitanand Sharma, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan touched the feet of Uma Bharti, who is known as 'didi' in the political circles of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday before leaving for Jabalpur to launch the ambitious women-centric financial scheme 'Ladli Behna Yojana' ahead of the Assembly polls.

While receiving a coconut wrapped in saffron colour cloth as 'sagun' on the auspicious occasion, Uma Bharti - who still enjoys a considerable hold among the women in the state -- was heard quipping 'Sabe Pehli Ladli Behna Mai" (I am the first Ladli Behna). The C M later left for Jabalpur to launch the scheme.

