Madhya Pradesh COVID-19 cases rise by 710 to 23,310; death toll 738

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh on Monday recorded 710 new Covid-19 cases, taking the infection count to 23,310, Health official said.

With 17 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll has mounted to 738, they said.

Of them, four deaths were reported from Bhopal, three from Indore and two from Morena while one patient each died in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Sehore and Agar Malwa, officials said.

A total of 373 people were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 15,684 in the state.

At 142, Bhopal reported the highest number of cases, followed by 120 in Indore and 68 in Gwalior. The number of cases in Indore rose by 120 to 6,115.

Death toll in the district now stands at 295, a Health department bulletin said.

Bhopal has so far reported 4,363 cases with 138 fatalities, it said.

The case count in Gwalior has reached 1,706. No new coronavirus case was reported from four districts since July 19 evening.

All 52 districts have active cases as on Monday, as per the bulletin.

Madhya Pradesh now has 2,434 active containment zones.

The state added 9,717 fresh cases (Over 41 percent of total cases so far) and 166 deaths (over 22 percent of total fatalities) in the last 20 days, it said.

The case count stood at 13,593 and fatalities at 572 in the state on June 30.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 23,310, active cases 6,888, new cases 710, death toll 738, recovered 15,684, number of people tested 6,15,862.