Madhya Pradesh Sets World Record By Planting Over 1.1 Million Trees In A Day

The Madhya Pradesh government set a new Guinness World Record on Sunday for planting the highest number of trees in a single day.

During an event in Indore district, over 1.1 million saplings were planted, leading to state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav receiving a certificate from the Guinness World Records team.

Speaking to the media, Yadav highlighted that Indore, already recognized as India's cleanest city and the economic capital of Madhya Pradesh, now holds the world record for planting over 1.1 million saplings in one day.

"Indore is now number one in the world. Congratulations to my brothers and sisters of Indore for making history in plantation after achieving cleanliness," Yadav posted on his official X account.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign by planting a sapling in Indore.

The "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 5 to celebrate World Environment Day. Under this initiative, around 140 crore trees will be planted nationwide, including 5.5 crore in Madhya Pradesh, which Shah referred to as the "lungs of Bharat."

Indore, recognized as India's cleanest city for several years according to the Swachh Survekshan, will see 5.1 million saplings planted during this campaign, officials noted.

The plantation drive took place at the BSF Academy's Revati Range, which was divided into nine zones and 100 sub-zones.

Officials reported that in addition to 2,000 BSF personnel, more than 100 NRIs, NCC cadets from 50 schools, numerous citizens, and members of various social organizations participated in the drive.

According to the Guinness World Records website, the previous record for the most saplings planted in 24 hours was 921,730, set by the Assam government's Forest Department at Udalguri on September 13-14, 2023.