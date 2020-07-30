Madhya Pradesh woman forced to carry husband on shoulders as punishment

Jhabua: In a bizarre incident, a woman resident of Ranwas village under Para police post in Jhabua, Madhya Pradesh, was forced to carry her husband on her shoulders as a punishment for her alleged illicit relations with another man.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a woman is seen carrying her husband on her shoulders and walking around the village.

The woman's husband had accused his wife of having an extra-marital affair with another man. A panchayat was called and it was decided that the woman will have to carry her husband on her shoulders and move around the village.

A case has been registered against seven persons on the complaint of the woman.

The police said an investigation is underway and appropriate action will be taken once it concludes.

No arrests have been made in the case so far.

This is the second such incident in Jhabua in the past one month.