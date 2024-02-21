Live
Just In
Madras HC directs TN DGP to implement guidelines on bullock cart races
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) to issue a circular for the conduct of bullock cart races in the state.
The division bench of the high court comprising Justices D. Krishnakumar and Justice R. Vijayakumar wanted the state police to conduct the race on the basis of the guidelines framed by the state police and the Supreme Court.
The court directive was on the basis of a batch of petitions seeking permission from the court to conduct bullock cart races in Theni and Thanjavur districts.
The petitioners apprised the court that there was no uniformity in granting permission for bullock cart and other races in the state.
The division bench of the Madurai bench of the court had asked for a reply from the government over the basis on which such applications are allowed or rejected. The DGP will now have to issue fresh guidelines on the basis of the court directive.