Madras High Court Sets Strict Guidelines For Humane Cattle Transportation
Court issues comprehensive directives for cattle transport after denying custody of 117 rescued animals, emphasizing animal welfare standards and proper certification requirements.
The Madras High Court has established stringent guidelines for cattle transportation, following a case involving the inhumane transport of 117 cattle. Justice M Nirmal Kumar issued these directives while upholding a lower court's decision to deny interim custody to petitioners whose cattle were rescued during illegal transport from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala.
The case highlighted serious violations of animal welfare laws, as the cattle were being transported in cramped container lorries without essential provisions like food, water, or adequate space. Veterinary reports revealed disturbing instances of cruelty, including the use of chilli flakes in the animals' eyes to prevent them from sleeping.
In addressing these violations of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Transport of Animal Rules, 1978, the court emphasized that goods vehicles are limited to transporting no more than six cattle at a time, with mandatory veterinary certification for transport fitness. These regulations were completely disregarded in the present case.
The court's new guidelines mandate several crucial requirements for cattle transportation:
- Adequate space for animals to stand, lie down, and turn around
- Proper ventilation and temperature control systems
- Regular access to food and water during transit
- Thorough cleaning of transport vehicles before use
- Regular monitoring of animals for signs of distress or illness
- Veterinary certification specifying safe transport duration and distance for long journeys
- Post-journey health inspections and necessary medical care
The ruling maintained that the rescued cattle should remain in goshalas until the trial's conclusion. These comprehensive measures aim to prevent future instances of animal cruelty during transportation and ensure compliance with existing animal welfare regulations.