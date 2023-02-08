‘Magic happened after 2014’: Rahul questions Adani’s surge

New Delhi: Leading the Opposition attack over the Adani-Hindenburg issue in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday linked Gautam Adani's meteoric rise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's coming to power and said "magic" happened after 2014 that propelled the businessman from the 609th to the second spot on the global rich list.

The Congress leader's remarks drew a sharp response from the treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to level "wild allegations" and furnish proof of his claims.

Speaker Om Birla disapproved of the Congress leader displaying two pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - one in which he can be seen with Adani inside a plane and the other in which he is getting down from a plane which has an Adani logo on it - to highlight their alleged proximity. Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha as the first Opposition speaker, Gandhi made a barrage of allegations including that Modi helped Adani bag overseas contracts in various sectors. Posing questions for the prime minister, Gandhi asked how many times he travelled together on a foreign trip with Adani. "How many times did Adani ji join you later on a visit?

How many times has Adani ji travelled to a country immediately after you visited the country? How many times did Adaniji bag a contract in a foreign country after your visit there?" Gandhi said. He asked how much money Adani has given to the BJP in the last 20 years, including through electoral bonds. Gandhi also hit out at Modi for slamming the Opposition over its criticism of the Rafale deal by allegedly overlooking the capabilities of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

"Yesterday the prime minister said at HAL that we hurled false allegations. But in reality, HAL's contract of 126 aircraft went to Anil Ambani, who then went bankrupt," Gandhi said. Gandhi, who just completed his over 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra, said people asked him how Adani got into so many businesses and succeeded, as well as what is the nature of his relationship with the prime minister.

"From Tamil Nadu, Kerala to Himachal Pradesh, we have been hearing one name everywhere 'Adani'. Across the entire country, it's just 'Adani', 'Adani', 'Adani'...," Gandhi said. He said that during the yatra people also asked him how Adani's net worth increased from USD 8 billion to 140 billion between 2014 and 2022.

"The (Adani-Modi) relationship began many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat CM. When most of India was asking questions of the prime minister, and was against the PM (then CM Narendra Modi), one man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi, he was loyal to the prime minister and helped Mr Modi construct the idea of a resurgent Gujarat," Gandhi said. Adani was the backbone in setting up a group of businessmen in Gujarat, he said, adding that the result was a tremendous expansion of Adani's businesses in Gujarat. "Then the real magic starts, when the PM comes to Delhi and the real magic begins in 2014.