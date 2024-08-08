Magisterial Probe Blames MCD Officials And Fire Department For Negligence In Delhi Coaching Center Incident

Live
A magisterial investigation into the Delhi coaching center incident, which resulted in the deaths of three UPSC aspirants, has accused officials from the MCD's building and work department of permitting Rau's IAS Study Circle to operate a basement library without proper drainage.
The report, submitted to the Revenue Department on Wednesday, indicated that the owners and management of RAU's IAS Study Circle were also culpable for criminal negligence by dangerously misusing the basement, endangering students' lives.
The probe revealed that MCD and Fire Department officials were aware of the building's rule violations before the July 27 incident but failed to take action against the owner.
The report noted that the building had permissions for "office/business" use, which did not require a fire "NOC." However, its use for "educational purposes" necessitated a "No Objection Certificate" from the fire department.
In early 2023, after a fire at a coaching center in Mukherjee Nagar, the civic body issued a notice for "misuse" of property. The report criticized the failure to seal the basement after this notice and the omission of this issue in the show cause notice, attributing it to deliberate misconduct by MCD engineers.
The Fire Department also failed to report the basement's misuse as a library during a July 1 inspection and should not have issued a fire safety certificate on July 9, 2024, given the basement's misuse in violation of building by-laws.
The report also highlighted that MCD officials neglected stormwater management and desilting, with drains in the area not being desilted for five years, despite being prone to waterlogging.
Delhi's Revenue Minister ordered a magisterial probe, with a preliminary report submitted on July 29. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has since taken over the case following an order from the Delhi High Court on August 2.