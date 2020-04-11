Magistrate in Meerut injured in stone-pelting; 4 booked

Meerut : A city magistrate was injured on Saturday when a team of district officials went to seal the Jali Kothi area in the city that was declared a coronavirus hotspot as per official guidelines.

Four persons have since been booked under the National Security Act, including three connected to the Tablighi Jamaat and one with an area mosque, after four positive cases came to light in the area.

A team comprising civil, health and police officials had gone to the area around 10 am when a mob pelted it with stones, injuring City Magistrate Sataendra Kumar Singh. Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Sahni confirmed the incident.