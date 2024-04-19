Maha: 5 Vidarbha constituencies records 32.36 pc polling till 1 pm

  • Menu
Mumbai: Five Vidarbha seats in Maharashtra recorded at least 32.36 per cent polling till 1 pm on Friday, election officials said.

The five Lok Sabha constituency-wise percentages in the first phase are as follows:

Ramtek 28. 73 per cent; Nagpur 28. 75 per cent; Bhandara-Gondia 34.56 per cent; Gadchiroli-Chimur 41.01 per cent and Chandrapur is 30.96 per cent.

