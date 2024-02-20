Maha Assembly unanimously passes 10% Maratha quotas bill

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the Maratha Reservation Billgiving 10 per cent quotas to the community in education and government jobs, here on Tuesday.

The Bill was introduced in the assembly at the Special Session of the Legislature this afternoon and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde detailed the government’s position on the quotas issue.

Now, the Marathas will be entitled to 10 per cent reservations in educational institutions and in state government jobs, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the community.

Addressing the House, Shinde said that he was a soldier of the late Balasaheb Thackeray and would stick to his word, and said he felt proud to introduce the reservation for the Maratha community.

“This is the victory of the movement launched by (Shivba Sanghatana leader) Manoj Jarange-Patil, and is a day of fulfilment of the aspirations of the Marathas. This has been done without doing injustice to any other community including the OBCs or disturbing their quotas,” said Shinde.

He assured that this reservation will stand legal scrutiny before the courts and everybody had worked very hard to finalise it to ensure justice to the Marathas, as the Bill was passed without any opposition with thumping of desks.



