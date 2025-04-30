Maha emerges as top performing state

New Delhi: Maharashtra leads the overall composite rankings as the top performing State across economic and social parameters in the country, followed by Gujarat and Karnataka, according to a report released on Tuesday.

Maharashtra topped in financial development and performed strongly across the economic, fiscal and social pillars, while Gujarat’s performance is supported by its leading economic rank along with favourable outcomes in the fiscal and infrastructure pillars, according to the CareEdge Ratings’ ‘State Ranking 2025’ report.

As per the report, western and southern states dominate the top five rankings. Fiscal, economic and financial development pillars are the strong points for western states, while the southern states performed well across the economic, financial development, environment and governance pillars. Goa topped the rankings in Group B (north-east, hilly and small states) with strong score for financial development, infrastructure, social, fiscal and economic pillars.

“The initiative to rank Indian states is an attempt to capture the long-term growth potential of states, while also focusing on the quality and inclusiveness of the growth model. This will facilitate informed decision-making and fine-tuning existing policies to suit the diversity in Indian states,” said Mehul Pandya, CareEdge CEO. The report presented a comprehensive assessment based on seven key pillars – Economic, Fiscal, Infrastructure, Financial Development, Social, Governance and Environment.Gujarat topped the economic pillar aided by a strong performance in per capita Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) as a percentage of GSDP, and Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) for industries.

Karnataka and Maharashtra followed with higher share of industry and services in GVA and an encouraging performance in FDI. Overall, western and southern states dominated the economic rankings with a healthy per capita GSDP, higher share of industry and services and strong FDI. Sikkim ranked highest in Category B, aided by an upbeat performance in per capita GSDP and higher share of industry and services in GVA, the report stated.

Odisha led the fiscal rankings faring well in terms of revenue deficit, interest payments, debt management, outstanding liabilities and guarantees.