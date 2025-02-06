Maha Kumbh: Haryana CM, Cabinet to take holy dip in Triveni Sangam today

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, along with his Cabinet, is set to reach Maha Kumbh on Thursday to take the holy dip at Triveni Sangam.

He left for Prayagraj in the morning and will continue his journey to Ayodhya the next day to offer prayers at the Ram Temple.

His visit comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. He also offered prayers to River Ganga and kept his visit brief to ensure minimal disruption for other pilgrims amid the VIP movement.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on January 13 and will continue until February 26, has already drawn millions of devotees from across India and abroad.

The grand religious gathering is expected to set new records in attendance. So far, around 35 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. On Basant Panchami, lakhs of devotees gathered for the Amrit Snan, forming a massive crowd from various parts of the country.

Despite a recent stampede that claimed 30 lives and left over 60 people injured, the enthusiasm among pilgrims remains strong.

In response to the tragedy, security has been significantly tightened, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally overseeing the arrangements.

The heightened security was particularly evident during the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan, where thousands of devotees took a peaceful and well-organised dip at the Sangam Nose.

The UP Chief Minister had earlier conducted a high-level review meeting from his official residence to ensure all necessary arrangements were in place.

With another large turnout expected today, authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure a safe and smooth experience for all attendees.