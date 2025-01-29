Maha Kumbh Stampede Tragedy: 30 Dead, 60 Injured; Yogi Adityanath Orders Judicial Inquiry

Prayagraj, India – January 29, 2025: A stampede erupted at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj early on Wednesday, claiming the lives of at least 30 people and leaving over 60 others injured. The incident occurred ahead of the ‘Amrit Snan’ on ‘Mauni Amavasya’, a key religious observance during the event.

Authorities reported that a massive influx of pilgrims gathered for the holy bath at the Sangam, which ultimately caused the tragic crowd surge. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the media, confirming that while the situation is now under control, crowd pressure continues to pose challenges. He advised devotees to consider alternative ghats for the ritual to avoid congestion at the Sangam, emphasizing the importance of safety. He also urged the public not to fall for rumors surrounding the incident.

With the expectation of 10 crore pilgrims attending the Kumbh Mela on this significant day, authorities had bolstered security and crowd management efforts. Despite this, the overwhelming number of devotees led to the unfortunate stampede.

Helplines for Maha Kumbh Mela:

General Helpline: 1920

Mela Police: 1944

LIVE Updates:

Jan 29, 2025, 19:47 IST:

Yogi Adityanath Orders Judicial Probe

The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a judicial inquiry into the stampede. Chief Minister Adityanath announced the formation of a three-member commission led by Justice Harsh Kumar, former DGP VK Gupta, and retired IAS officer DK Singh. The commission will investigate the causes and circumstances of the incident. "We have been closely monitoring the situation from control rooms since the early hours," the CM stated.

Jan 29, 2025, 19:42 IST:

"Heart-Wrenching" Loss, Says Yogi Adityanath

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences to the families of the deceased. “This is a heart-wrenching tragedy. Our thoughts are with the families of those lost in this devastating event. We have been in continuous contact with all involved agencies, including the Mela Authority, Police, NDRF, and SDRF, to ensure safety and assist the affected,” he remarked.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to manage the aftermath and prevent further incidents during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.