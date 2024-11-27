Live
Maha Kumbh to set new benchmarks in cleanliness
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasised that the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj will not only set new benchmarks in cleanliness but will also embrace technology to present a “Digital Kumbh”.
While attending a media group’s ‘Samvad’ programme, Adityanath extended greetings on Constitution Day, emphasising that the three foundational pillars of the Indian Constitution are rooted in ‘samvad’ (dialogue and communication).
Giving insights into the government’s preparations for the upcoming Maha Kumbh, Adityanath also elaborated on the transformative changes UP has witnessed over the past seven-and-a-half years. He said this Maha Kumbh will not only be a clean and grand event but will also showcase a “Digital Kumbh”, marking a blend of tradition and technology.
“There was a time when Kumbh was synonymous with dirt, stampedes and chaos. The management of the Kumbh was often entrusted to individuals with little respect for faith, tradition, culture or heritage.
He recalled that the 2019 Kumbh witnessed the participation of 23-24 crore devotees and stated that this time, 35-40 crore devotees are expected to visit in the course of 45 days. He said preparations are being carried out on a war footing to enhance Prayagraj’s connectivity via air, rail and road, including the development of four- and six-lane highways.