Maha polls: Rahul Gandhi, Kharge urge voters to protect self-respect, constitution

New Delhi: As polling for the Maharashtra Assembly elections began Wednesday morning, the Congress leaders urged voters to participate in large numbers to shape the state's future.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, called on voters to support the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

He wrote, "Brothers and sisters of Maharashtra, I appeal to all of you to cast your vote today to protect the self-respect and constitution of the state."

“Every vote you give to Maha Vikas Aghadi will stop the theft of your jobs and projects, ensure fair prices for farmers, and bring prosperity with 5 guarantees,” he added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appealed to the people to vote against inflation, unemployment, and the economic crisis, emphasising the importance of choosing a government that works for all.

She wrote in a post on X, "Vote against inflation, unemployment, economic crisis and the everyday problems you are facing. Our constitution has given you the power to choose a government with your vote that works only for you."

"For the protection of this democracy and constitution; for the strengthening of social justice; for the welfare of Dalits, backward, tribals, farmers, women, middle class, businessmen and the general public; vote in large numbers against the politics of money power and form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with a huge majority," she added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge made an emotional appeal, highlighting Maharashtra's legacy.

“Preserve the pride of Maharashtra, the prosperity of the state, and the development achieved over decades. Keep opportunistic politics, money power, and policies favouring select capitalists away. Think about how falling political standards have hurt the state’s self-respect. The defeat of polarisation and the victory of social justice is certain,” he said, encouraging young voters to actively participate in this "festival of democracy."