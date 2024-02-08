Live
- Child marriage bid foiled in Ranga Reddy
- Regularly monitoring compliances of intermediaries with new IT rules: MoS IT
- GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
Just In
Maha primary schools to start classes from 9 a.m. onwards
Highlights
In a major initiative, the Maharashtra government on Thursday directed that all pre-primary and primary schools in the state – public or private – should start their classes from 9 a.m. onwards in the interests of students' health.
Mumbai: In a major initiative, the Maharashtra government on Thursday directed that all pre-primary and primary schools in the state – public or private – should start their classes from 9 a.m. onwards in the interests of students' health.
The decision comes over two months after Governor Ramesh Bais had raised concerns over the early morning schools for the children, who are below the age of 10.
The government made the decision after studying the timing change proposal and conducting a survey among parents and teachers, academic experts and others, who had expressed the need to reconsider the early school hours, 7 a.m. in cities and rural areas.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS