Maha primary schools to start classes from 9 a.m. onwards

Mumbai: In a major initiative, the Maharashtra government on Thursday directed that all pre-primary and primary schools in the state – public or private – should start their classes from 9 a.m. onwards in the interests of students' health.

The decision comes over two months after Governor Ramesh Bais had raised concerns over the early morning schools for the children, who are below the age of 10.

The government made the decision after studying the timing change proposal and conducting a survey among parents and teachers, academic experts and others, who had expressed the need to reconsider the early school hours, 7 a.m. in cities and rural areas.

