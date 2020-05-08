Maharashtra: 15 Migrant Labourers Run Over By Goods Train Near Jalna

Jalna, Maharashtra: Fifteen migrant labourers sleeping on the railway track between Jalna and Aurangabad in Maharashtra were run over by a goods train at 6.30 am on Friday. The labourers were heading home on foot to Chhattisgarh, their native state, when they decided to rest on the rail tracks. The loco pilot of the goods train is reported to have told the authorities that he tried to apply brakes, but could not do so in time.

The migrant workers are said to be labourers working with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Aurangabad.

A team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) has reached the accident site.The Rail ministry has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Migrant labourers across the country have been restive and have tried to walk back to their home states. Many of them have no means of getting back home and while the government has been assuring them of early redress, thousands have decided to travel to their hometowns in their native states on foot.

The railways in coordination with state governments has arranged trains from various parts of the country and several trains have carried migrant workers from various parts of the country to their home states. The process is an ongoing one.

However, with social distancing in place and with a limit of thousand to 1200 passengers per train, many others who cannot get home early enough are taking the more arduous route of walking home. The Jalna tragedy highlights the plight of migrant workers many of whom are desirous of getting back to their home states.

The challenge before both the Centre as well as state governments is one of Himalayan proportions. The sheer scale on which this exercise needs to be done in terms of the numbers involved, poses a serious challenge to both state governments as well as the Centre.