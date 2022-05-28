  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Maharashtra: 70 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district, no death

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 70 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,09,795, an official said on Saturday.

Thane: Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 70 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,09,795, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,895, he said, adding that the mortality rate is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,612, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X