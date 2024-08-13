Maharashtra: Breeding centers for otters, vultures to be established to conserve rare species

Mumbai: The State Board of Wildlife in Maharashtra, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has approved the establishment of breeding centres for otters, vultures, and wild buffaloes in a bid to protect and conserve rare species within the state.

The otter breeding centres will be established in Pench, vulture breeding centres will be in Nashik, and wild buffalo breeding centres are to be in Gadchiroli.

Chief Minister Shinde also directed that a family member of any person who loses their life due to wild animal attack in human-wildlife conflicts should be employed as a forest labourer by the Forest Department. Additionally, it was discussed that Vana Patils should be appointed as a team to respond immediately to crop destruction caused by wild animals in villages.

Additionally, the Chief Minister directed for the effective implementation of the 'Ek Paid Maa Ke Naam' (A Tree in Mother's Name) campaign, conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, across all municipal corporations, municipalities, schools, and colleges in the state of Maharashtra.

Shinde set a target to plant bamboo on 10 lakh hectares across the state, instructing the Forest Department to focus on conserving rare plant species. Noting that the Jawali forest in Satara district is home to 500 types of rare plant species, he directed for the establishment of a research and development centre at Satara. Additionally, he affirmed that prioritising medical tourism in these forests will benefit farmers while preserving rare plants.

CM Shinde directed the initiation of a 'Clinic on Wheels' programme to extend the benefits of the Gopinath Munde Shetkari Apghat Vima (Gopinath Munde Farmers' Accident Insurance) to farm labourers who succumb to snakebites, as well as to ensure the immediate treatment of snakebite victims.

Moreover, the State Board of Wildlife also approved four development projects in protected areas, environmentally sensitive zones, and tiger tourism routes.