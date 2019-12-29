Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Likely Tomorrow

Mumbai: Chief minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray is set to expand his cabinet on Monday, according to widespread speculation. Negotiations for expansion of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by the Shiv Sena supremo had been going on for some time, media reports said. Finally, the alliance partners reportedly came to an agreement on power-sharing.

It is very likely that Sharad Pawar's nephew, Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) would be sworn in as the deputy chief minister. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place at Vidhan Bhavan complex on Monday.

The Maharashtra cabinet could have 36 ministers according to agency reports. It is being speculated that 12 ministers of cabinet rank from the Congress would find representation in the MVA government.

The Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP stitched up a post-poll alliance after negotiations between former allies, Shiv Sena and BJP broke down over some key issues though the two parties had fought the Maharashtra assembly elections as alliance partners.

After hectic parleys between Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, Uddhav Thackeray became chief minister after the MVA government assumed power. The three parties put together a 'common minimum programme' to guide the MVA government's policies.