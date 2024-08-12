Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Highlights Ladki Bahini Scheme And State's Development Efforts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, during the Mumbai Tak Baithak, showcased the state government's ongoing initiatives, particularly focusing on the 'Ladki Bahini' scheme, which grants Rs 1,500 monthly to women.



The Chief Minister highlighted that the state has been diligently working on this scheme for the past 10 months.



"Providing Rs 1,500 monthly is a significant support for our sisters. Those born into privilege wouldn't understand this. The Ladki Bahini Yojana has clearly unsettled our opponents," asserted CM Eknath Shinde.



He further emphasized Maharashtra's leadership in infrastructure development and criticized the Opposition for lacking meaningful issues.



"We operate as a cohesive team, making decisions that serve the public interest. We've approved 123 irrigation projects and introduced crop insurance for just Re 1. All development hurdles have been cleared, and Maharashtra leads the nation in infrastructure. We've also attracted investments to Gadchiroli," Shinde added.



Shinde also touched on the Maratha reservation issue, advocating for a fair solution that doesn't compromise OBC quotas, and underscored the importance of unity and cooperation within the community.



"Our development and welfare plans are in place, while the opposition spreads fear about the Constitution. Despite the Congress celebrating, PM Modi has secured his third term. Are they celebrating Modi's victory? The Congress couldn’t even cross 100 seats in the last election. Running a state requires connecting with farmers, not staying home. Some are unhappy that a farmer's son is now Chief Minister, but soon, people will recognize our work. We don't view Uddhav Thackeray as a challenge. Stop complaining; fight like a man," Shinde stated.



He also pointed out that 40 out of 55 MLAs are supporting him and questioned, "Who truly abandoned Balasaheb's ideology? The people voted for the alliance, but who joined forces with the Congress? Who, then, committed the real betrayal? Why didn’t the opposition attend the Maratha reservation meeting?"



On the Maratha reservation, Shinde remarked, "There should be no division among communities. The Maratha community deserves rightful reservation, but the OBC quota should remain unaffected. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange should cooperate. Our efforts to secure the Maratha reservation are ongoing."

