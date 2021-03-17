Maharashtra in beginning of Covid 2nd wave: Centre

New Delhi: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte after the Central team's visit last week and observed that the State is undergoing the second wave of Covid-19 while urging for focus on containment strategies.

"Maharashtra is in the beginning of a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Efforts to track, test, isolate cases and quarantine contacts are limited there with no adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour among people both in rural and urban areas," Bhushan wrote in the letter.

The Centre has asked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government to focus on containment strategies and scale up its vaccination campaign and undertake steps to bring down the number of cases.

Bhushan said that eight of the top 10 districts of India in terms of active Covid -19 cases are in Maharashtra.