Maharashtra Minister quits cabinet

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde on Tuesday resigned from the state cabinet, days after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the Beed sarpanch murder case. “Dhananjay Munde has submitted his resignation.

I have accepted it and forwarded it to Governor C P Radhakrishnan,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters at Vidhan Bhawan. The resignation followed a vociferous demand by the opposition for Munde's removal from the cabinet. Fadnavis held a late-night meeting with Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar on Monday, along with senior NCP leaders, including Munde, to discuss the issue.

The Opposition demand for Munde's resignation intensified after gory photos and court chargesheet details related to the killing of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh surfaced, revealing the brutalities committed before the murder.