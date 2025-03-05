Live
- BJD, BJP spar over moving PR Day to April 24
- Trump Honors Cancer Survivor DJ Daniel as Honorary Secret Service Agent
- India charging 70 pc auto tariffs; Is Trump's 100 pc claim wrong?
- Alzheimer’s disease: Researchers discover role of key protein
- TN forced to fight for its rights: CM Stalin on delimitation row
- Trump announces capture of 'monster' behind Afghanistan suicide bombing, thanks Pakistan
- LeBron James Makes NBA History with 50,000 Combined Points
- Biju patnaik birth anniv delinked from PR Day
- Youth kills parents, sister for opposing online game
- Internal Strife In Congress Affects Karnataka Government, Minister Skips Crucial Meeting
Just In
Maharashtra Minister quits cabinet
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde on Tuesday resigned from the state cabinet, days after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the Beed sarpanch murder case.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde on Tuesday resigned from the state cabinet, days after his close aide Walmik Karad was named as the mastermind in the Beed sarpanch murder case. “Dhananjay Munde has submitted his resignation.
I have accepted it and forwarded it to Governor C P Radhakrishnan,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters at Vidhan Bhawan. The resignation followed a vociferous demand by the opposition for Munde's removal from the cabinet. Fadnavis held a late-night meeting with Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar on Monday, along with senior NCP leaders, including Munde, to discuss the issue.
The Opposition demand for Munde's resignation intensified after gory photos and court chargesheet details related to the killing of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh surfaced, revealing the brutalities committed before the murder.