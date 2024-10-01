Maharashtra Reports 67 FIRs Against Religious Leader For Alleged Anti-Islamic Remarks

The Maharashtra government informed the Bombay High Court that 67 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed across the state against Mahant Ramgiri Maharaj for allegedly making derogatory comments about Islam and Prophet Mohammed at a Nashik event. State Advocate General Dr. Birendra Saraf reported that cybercrime police are actively removing related objectionable content from online platforms.



This disclosure came as the government opposed a petition seeking an FIR against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for appearing alongside Ramgiri Maharaj after the initial complaints were registered. The petitioners, led by advocate Mohammad Wasi Sayed, argue that since 2014, there has been a marked increase in communal incidents and state-sanctioned Islamophobic practices, leading to violence against Muslims.

Representing the petitioners, Advocate Ejaz Naqvi criticized Shinde's public association with Ramgiri Maharaj and his statement about protecting saints. Naqvi also highlighted the lack of action against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for alleged inflammatory speeches.

The court, presided over by Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan, noted that related petitions concerning Ramgiri Maharaj's videos and Rane's speeches are already under consideration. The bench emphasized that while they cannot prevent speeches, law enforcement is responding with FIRs where appropriate.

The justices cautioned against politicizing the issue, stating that sharing a stage doesn't automatically warrant an FIR without evidence of malicious intent. They directed the petitioners to modify their plea, focusing on content removal and limiting respondents to cyber and local police officials.

Advocate General Saraf defended the government's actions, citing the numerous FIRs already filed and opposing the inclusion of the Chief Minister as a respondent. The court agreed, suggesting potential costs for the petitioners if they didn't amend their petition accordingly.

The case highlights the ongoing tensions between free speech, religious sensitivities, and political associations in Maharashtra, with the next hearing scheduled for October 17.