Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Minister Abdul Sattar Resigns From Maha Vikas Aghadi Govt

Mumbai: In a major setback to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Maha Vikas Aghadi(MVA)coalition government, Shiv Sena Muslim MLA Abdul Sattar has resigned as minister of state on Saturday, as the differences over portfolio distribution among alliance partners appeared to continue.

According to media reports,the minister of state had been expecting an upgraded position or that of a Cabinet minister in the Shiv Sena-led government in the state. Even as the delay over the allocation of portfolios to ministers in the state continued, media reports stated that there appeared to be an absence of clarity on the issue of allocation of berths in the Maharashtra cabinet in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Abdul Sattar is reported to have said that he would not quit the Senaas a legislator. Sattar, elected to the state assembly from Sillod constituency in Auranagabad district, later switched his allegiance to the Sena.He was reportedly expecting a cabinet position in the MVA government. Speculation also has it that the allocation of a cabinet berth to Aaditya Thackeray in Uddhav's cabinet was among the reasons for his resignation, but this is being denied by some sources. The Sillod MLA is likely to meet Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray over the issue, it is being said.

In addition to Abdul Sattar, NCP's Nawab Malik and Hasan Mushrif and Aslam Shaikh of the Congress are the other Muslim faces in Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet, all of whom enjoy cabinet rank. It remains to be seen whether Abdul Sattar's resignation would cast its shadow on the distribution of portfolios in the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra.