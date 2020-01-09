Trending :
Home  > News > National

Maharashtra: Six injured, 10 two-wheelers damaged in clash

Maharashtra: Six injured, 10 two-wheelers damaged in clash
Highlights

Palghar, At least six people were injured in a clash between two rival groups at Nalla Sopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursda...

Palghar, At least six people were injured in a clash between two rival groups at Nalla Sopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 9.30 pm on Wednesday at Dhaniv Baugh area of Valiv, where at least six persons were injured and eight to 10 two-wheelers were damaged, additional superintendent of police (Vasai) Vijaykant Sagar said.

While the reason for the clash and the number of people involved is yet to be ascertained, the six injured men have been hospitalised, the official said.

"We will examine the CCTV footage from the locality and based on the complaints, we will investigate the case accordingly," he said.

The Valiv police has registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, but no arrests have been made so far, he added.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Minister KTR meets Aerospace and Defence head honchos in Delhi9 Jan 2020 3:38 PM GMT

Minister KTR meets Aerospace and Defence head honchos in Delhi

Vice President calls for effective laws against huge election expenditure
Vice President calls for effective laws against huge election...
JNU Violence: Blame Game Between BJP-AAP
JNU Violence: Blame Game Between BJP-AAP
People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR
People to support TRS in civic polls: KCR
High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss on farmers concerns
High Power committee to meet again on Friday, likely to discuss...


Top