Maharashtra: Woman Cop Posted At CM's House Tests Coronavirus Positive

Mumbai: An assistant police inspector posted at Varsha bungalow, the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has tested positive for coronavirus, the news agency ANI reports. Nine close contacts of the lady cop have been placed under isolation at a quarantine centre, according to the Mumbai police.

The ASI is reported to have tested positive for COVID 19 on Sunday. As a precautionary stop, Mumbai police have also tested over 60 constables and officers from a local police station where she was posted.

The woman cop was stopped outside the chief minister's official residence after regular thermal screening revealed fever. The state government had introduced thermal screening outside government offices and official residences as a mandatory measure after a tea vendor tested positive for coronavirus outside chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Bandra residence, Matoshree, in March. Over 135 policemen were tested and quarantined and have now joined duty as they tested negative. All of them have also completed their 14 day quarantine period.

With 5218 Coronavirus positive cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country. The state has recorded 251 deaths and 722 recoveries. Mumbai alone reportedly accounted for more 300 cases over the last 24 hours. With more areas being declared containment zones, Mumbai has been trying to combat COVID-19 and check its spread.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) deployed by the Centre visited the transit camp at Dharavi to evaluate the situation on the spot.