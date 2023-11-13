Mahua Moitra made TMC’s Krishnanagar organisational district president

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress leadership, on Monday, made its Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra, whose name surfaced in the recent “cash-for-query” controversy, the party president for Krishnanagar organisational district in Nadia district of West Bengal.

Moitra is the Lok Sabha member from Krishnanagar constituency in Nadia district.

Political observers feel that the decision behind making Moitra the president of the Krishnanagar organisational district has been prompted by an attempt to end political speculation over why the Trinamool Congress leadership was distancing itself from her in the “cash for query” matter.

Interestingly, Moitra has been getting unprecedented support from the Congress as well as the Trinamool Congress’ arch political rival the CPI(M).

After today’s announcement by the Trinamool Congress, Moitra thanked Mamata Banerjee and the party leadership over the development.

“Thanks you #MamataOfficial and @AITCofficial for appointing me District President of Krishnanagar (Nadia North). Will always work with the party for the people of Krishnanagar,” she said in a message posted on her official X handle.

In another significant decision, the Trinamool Congress has removed strongman Anubrata Mondal not just from his position as the Birbhum district president but also as a member of the party’s district committee.

The development comes as a surprise for many, since despite being arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation last year in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling case in West Bengal, he continued to hold the portfolio of the party’s district president.

“By finally removing him from that chair it seems that Mondal is a closed chapter for the Trinamool Congress,” said a city-based political observer.

However, the Trinamool Congress is yet to name Mondal’s replacement.