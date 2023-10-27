Mahua Moitra not to appear before ED on Oct 31, seeks another date after Nov 5

New Delhi: A day after the Ethics Committee of the Parliament summoned Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra to appear before it on October 31 in connection with the cash for query case, the Krishnanagar MP said that she will depose on any date post November 5 after her pre-scheduled constituency programmes end.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Moitra said, "Chairman, Ethics Comm announced my 31/10 summons on live TV way before official letter emailed to me at 19:20 hrs. All complaints and suo moto affidavits also released to media. I look forward to deposing immediately after my pre-scheduled constituency programmes end on November 4."

She also attached her two page letter to Vinod Sonkar, Chairman of the Ethcis Committee, in which she mentioned that she received a letter dated October 26 asking her to be present on October 31 before the Committee in connection with "Oral evidence of her in respect of complaint dated October 15 given by Nishikant Dubey, MP against her for alleged direct involvement in 'cash for query' in Parliament".

"As the Committee may recall, I expressed my eagerness, vide a letter dated 23 October, to be given 'a fair hearing and an adequate opportunity to defend myself against' the false, malicious and defamatory accusations levelled against me by Dubey and (Jai Anant) Dehadrai," she said.

She said, "The Committee against the order of natural justice, if I may humbly add - summoned and heard the complainants Dubey and Dehadrai on Thursday before allowing me, the alleged accused, a chance to be heard."

Moitra said that she represents the state of West Bengal where Durga Puja is the biggest festival.

"I am already committed to attending numerous pre-scheduled Vijaya Dashami Sammelans or meetings (both government and political) in my constituency from 30 October to 4 November and cannot be in Delhi on October 31. Therefore, I request to be given time to appear in person before the committee at ANY date and time of the Committee's choice after November 5," Moitra said.

She also cited the example of BJP south Delhi MP Ramesh Biduri, who, when summoned by the Privileges Committee on October 10, had requested more time since he had pre-fixed political meetings in Rajasthan, and was accorded a similar courtesy by this same branch.

"I eagerly look forward to physically attending and presenting my defence against the slanderous charges levelled against me at the next date provided by you," she said.

The Trinamool Congress leader further said that an affidavit notarised at the Indian High Commission in Dubai on October 20 was submitted on a suo moto basis to the Committee and released publicly to the media by Darshan Hiranandani, an Indian citizen.

She said that Hiranandani on a public interview to a news channel on October 23 expressed his willingness to appear before the committee.

"His affidavit available in the public domain, is extremely scant on detail and provides no actual inventory of what he has allegedly given me. Given the seriousness of the allegations and in keeping with the principles of natural justice, it is imperative that I am allowed to exercise my right to cross-examine Hiranandani," she said.

"It is also imperative that he appear before the committee and provide a detailed verified list of the alleged gifts and favours he allegedly provided to me," Moitra said.

She further said that she wish to place on record that any inquiry without the oral evidence of Hiranandani will be incomplete, unfair and akin to holding a proverbial "kangaroo court" and that he too will need to be called to depose before the Committee before it prepares its final report.

She asserted that she has an impeccable record of personal integrity and honesty both while serving as an MLA in the state legislature as well as an MP in the 17th Lok Sabha.

"Given that I am a vocal member of the Opposition responsible for raising my voice against various corporate scams and issues pertaining to national importance, it is vital for the fabric of Indian democracy that I am allowed to defend myself and clear my name in the face of this motivated and malicious slander campaign against me," Moitra said.