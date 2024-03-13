Maize price plummets in Raichur

Raichur: Farmers in Sindhanur are grappling with disappointment as the price of maize plummets in the market, compounded by the government’s failure to establish support price buying centres.

Despite the commencement of registration for maize sales under the Minimum Support Price Scheme months ago, farmers are still awaiting action.

Registration for the sale of monsoon season corn within the taluk has been ongoing, with assurances of procurement made by the authorities. However, the government has yet to fulfil its promises.

Currently, corn is fetching between Rs 2500 to Rs 2600 per quintal in the market. In contrast, the government’s minimum support price for hybrid white maize is Rs 3180 and for Maldandi white maize, it is Rs 3225 per quintal.

This significant difference in prices has left farmers relying on government procurement centres. However, technical issues and delays, compounded by the onset of the Lok Sabha elections, have hindered the establishment of these centres, raising concerns among farmers.

In various villages across the taluk, including Ramatnala, Ragalaparvi, Gonavar, Hedaginala, Alabanur, and Badarli, maize growers have opted to store their produce outside their homes, hoping for government intervention. However, due to flaws in the registration process and delays in setting up procurement centres, maize remains unsold.

Basavaraja Banniganur, a farmer leader from Sindhanur, emphasized the urgency of the situation, urging the government to swiftly address the concerns of farmers.

He highlighted the need for immediate action to rectify registration processes, update online systems, and establish purchasing centres to alleviate the plight of farmers.