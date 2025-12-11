HC empowers CID, ACB to proceed in Parakamani theft probe

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday issued significant directions in the Tirumala Parakamani theft case, giving the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) full flexibility to register the NVR and take action as required under law. The bench made it clear that both agencies must continue probing the assets of accused Ravi Kumar along with the compromise reached in the Lok Adalat.

The court instructed the CID and ACB to exchange all material gathered so far to ensure a coordinated investigation. It further directed the CID to submit, in a sealed cover, the postmortem certificate of then AVNO Y Satish Kumar to the registrar judicial. Emphasising inter-agency cooperation, the bench said information collected during the probe should be provided to the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate whenever required. These orders were issued after the court reviewed the latest reports submitted by both investigative agencies. The bench adjourned the matter to the 16th of this month for further hearing.