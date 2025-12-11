SC/ST industrialists demand immediate release of subsidies

Vijayawada: CPM State secretary V Srinivasa Rao urged the State government to immediately release long-pending subsidies to nearly 8,000 SC and ST industrialists, stating that the delay has pushed many families into distress. He visited the indefinite dharna organised by AP JAC at APIIC building gate in Mangalagiri on Wednesday, where SC and ST entrepreneurs have been protesting for seven days, even resorting to symbolic begging with plates, demanding, “Give us our money.”

Srinivasa Rao said that while Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu speaks of creating ‘one industrialist per household’, the government must first honour its commitment to existing SC and ST entrepreneurs whose subsidies have been pending for five years. He criticised the authorities for their apathy, noting that many industrialists, including women, are struggling due to the financial burden caused by the non-release of dues.

He condemned the officials for allegedly denying basic facilities such as drinking water and washrooms to the protesters and accused them of exhibiting caste-based discrimination. He said such behavior violates human rights and warrants action under the SC/ST Atrocities Act.

The CPM leader questioned how the government could claim a lack of funds to clear Rs 600 crore in subsidies while extending large financial benefits to major corporations. He asserted that the fight of SC and ST industrialists highlights the government’s neglect of socially disadvantaged communities. KVPS State general secretary Andhra Malyadri, AP JAC leaders, several women industrialists, and BSP State leader Kurapati Subbarao also participated and expressed solidarity with the protesters.