AP tourism overhaul triggers record pvt investment

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has launched an aggressive overhaul of its tourism sector, with a new five-year policy framework and industrial status for tourism drawing an unprecedented wave of private investment and accelerating infrastructure development across key destinations. Officials said the State has already attracted more than 30,000 tourism-related private investments in the past 18 months, surpassing its original five-year target of 25,000.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s decision to classify tourism as an industry, coupled with the release of the Tourism Policy 2024- 29 and new guidelines for adventure sports, homestays, caravans, employment generation and land allotment, has renewed investor confidence. The department is operating on a PPP-driven model, issuing approvals at a faster pace and offering clear operational guidance to project developers. The State aims to build 50,000 hotel rooms and 10,000 homestays, raise tourism’s contribution to gross value added to 20 per cent, and generate 15 per cent of all new jobs. The department is currently facilitating the addition of 4,500–20,000 classified rooms across multiple categories to improve accessibility and lengthen visitor stays. Officials said the push aligns with the State’s broader goal of raising per-tourist spending from Rs 1,700 to Rs 25,000 through better infrastructure and diversified experiences.

The policy pivot has also strengthened the State’s case nationally. If India achieves its target of 11,272 new hotel rooms in 2025- 26, Andhra Pradesh is expected to account for one-third of the total, a sign, officials say, of rising confidence in the coalition government. Since bifurcation, the State has secured its highest-ever central allocation for tourism, receiving Rs 428 crore for infrastructure upgrades across eight destinations. Progress is visible on the ground, with projects advancing in Akhanda Godavari, Gandikota, Suryalanka Beach, Ahobilam, Nagarjuna Sagar, Araku, Annavaram and Simhachalam. The State Investment Promotion Board has cleared 27 major tourism proposals, of which three are ready for launch, 12 are under construction, land has been allotted for five and foundation work is imminent on seven. Once completed, these will add 4,597 rooms to the State’s inventory.

Under the Mission-2029 roadmap, tourism minister Kandula Durgesh, special chief secretary Ajay Jain and APTDC MD & APTA CEO Amrapali Kata are conducting regular field reviews and investor outreach at national and international levels.