Live
- Patidar has done well over the years; doubt whether he will play tomorrow, says Anil Kumble
- GITAM Sheds Light on PCOS, PCOD on National Girl Child Day
- Lalu claims Kanshi Ram awakened Dalits, Mayawati drowned them
- How can you not accept Parliament amendment, SC asks Centre in AMU minority status case
- Bengal school jobs case: WBSSC draws Calcutta HC’s ire over repeated mistakes
- Centre notifies appointment of Karnataka HC Chief Justice as SC judge
- Maha CM, Deputy CMs & other leaders to visit Ayodhya in early Feb
- PM Modi to welcome French President Macron in Jaipur
- Danone India Announces the launch of AptaGrow for modern mothers of Hyderabad, Redefining Toddler Nutrition Category
- Navy's ammunition cum torpedo cum missile barge - LSAM 19 launched
Just In
Majestic Tiger Safari coming up in Odisha
Odisha government will set up a Majestic Tiger Safari, the first of its kind in the world, near Baripada in Mayurbhanj distrct.
Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will set up a Majestic Tiger Safari, the first of its kind in the world, near Baripada in Mayurbhanj distrct. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made this announcement on his X handle on Wednesday. “Tourists and visitors can now have a glimpse of the rare and majectic species found only in Odisha,” he said.
Officials sources said about 200 hectares of area have already been identified for the purpose out of which 100 hectares will be display areas and the balance will be utilised for the creation of veterinary care facilities, including rescue centres, staff infrastructure and visitor amenities.
The site is about 15 km from Similipal Tiger Reserve matching the same landscape. The Similipal Tiger Reserve is the only home for melanistic tigers in the wild in the world.