Majestic Tiger Safari coming up in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will set up a Majestic Tiger Safari, the first of its kind in the world, near Baripada in Mayurbhanj distrct. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made this announcement on his X handle on Wednesday. “Tourists and visitors can now have a glimpse of the rare and majectic species found only in Odisha,” he said.

Officials sources said about 200 hectares of area have already been identified for the purpose out of which 100 hectares will be display areas and the balance will be utilised for the creation of veterinary care facilities, including rescue centres, staff infrastructure and visitor amenities.

The site is about 15 km from Similipal Tiger Reserve matching the same landscape. The Similipal Tiger Reserve is the only home for melanistic tigers in the wild in the world.