Majhi announces SOP for Subhadra Yojana

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced standard operating procedure (SOP) for Subhadra Yojana, which entitles a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 annually to over one crore women in the State.



Calling it a "path breaking" initiative for women empowerment in Odisha, Majhi made the announcement in the Assembly after the Cabinet approved the scheme on Thursday. The initiative is set to run from 2024-25 fiscal through to 2028-29, with an allocated budget of Rs 55,825 crore, he said.

Majhi said Subhadra Yojana will transform the lives of more than one crore women in the State as it will cover all eligible women aged between 21 and 60 years. Each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 per year in two instalments of Rs 5,000 each — one on Rakhi Purnima and the other on International Women's Day (March 8). Over five years, each eligible woman will receive a total of Rs 50,000, Majhi added.