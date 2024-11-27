Majhi bats for disaster-resistant infra

Bhubaneswar: With Odisha frequently getting affected by natural calamities such as cyclones, floods and droughts, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday urged the Centre to build disaster-resistant sustainable infrastructure in the State for its overall development.

Majhi held a meeting with members of an inter-ministerial Central team, which winded up its three-day visit to the State to assess the damage caused by cyclone Dana. The seven-member Central team, headed by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, P K Rai, during the tour, visited the worst-hit Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Balasore districts to assess the damage.

During the discussion, Majhi emphasised the development of sustainable infrastructure for disaster management along with assistance for restoration following cyclone Dana. Stating that Odisha has been facing various natural disasters such as cyclones and floods every year, Majhi said, “While the government is successful in saving the lives of the people, various infrastructures are extensively damaged and a huge amount of money has to be invested for reconstruction.”

Therefore, there is a need to develop disaster-resistant sustainable infrastructure, he said. The Chief Minister emphasised measures such as laying underground electricity cables in coastal districts, construction of embankments along the coast and large-scale afforestation.

He also proposed the setting up of a modern disaster management centre in Bhubaneswar and that the Union government provide necessary support in this direction. Participating in the discussion, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the economic development of Odisha can be accelerated only if a sustainable infrastructure is created.

Rai praised the State government for good management of cyclone Dana.