Majhi flags off ‘Vikas Vahan’

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday flagged off ‘Vikas Vahan’ – a special State-wide outreach initiative aimed at making people aware about the achievements and welfare schemes of the BJP-led State government. The programme marks the completion of one year of BJP government in Odisha.

‘Vikas Vahan’ will travel across all blocks and remote regions of the State, spreading awareness about government schemes, holding public interactions (chaupals) and facilitating on-the-spot registration for flagship programmes like PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and Subhadra Yojana.

Speaking to mediapersons here at the flag-off event in Bhubaneswar, Majhi described the past year as a period of both challenge and transformation. “Today (June 12, 2025) marks a significant milestone in the political history of Odisha. Our government has completed one year in the service of the people. This one year was a test of our commitment. Despite facing many social and structural challenges, we have succeeded in providing better services to the people by working with determination.

We have fulfilled the promises made to people for the welfare and empowerment of all classes, including women, farmers, tribals, youths and the underprivileged,” said Majhi.

The Chief Minister said his government also laid special focus on infrastructure and industrial growth during the last 12 months. The BJP-led State government, without stopping at just signing of MoUs, ensured the completion of ground-breaking industrial projects worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore, making an effort to provide jobs to around one lakh youths, he added.

“With the launch of ‘Vikas Vahan’, our mission is to carry the message of development from Bhubaneswar to every village. The initiative will reach every block, every remote hamlet and engage citizens directly with our schemes and services,” said Majhi.

The Chief Minister further said a magazine titled ‘Pragati Prabah’ has been released on the occasion to present the work and achievements of the State government during the last year before the people in a transparent manner.

“As we march ahead, our goal is to make Odisha one of the top five economically developed States in the country under the vision of ‘Samruddha Odisha’ by 2036, the centenary year of Odisha’s formation as a separate State,” the Chief Minister added.