Majhi listens to people’s grievances

Bhubaneswar : A large number of people from all over Odisha, including the differently-abled persons, lined up on Monday before the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell to present their problems before the newly elected CM Mohan Charan Majhi.



Majhi, who had earlier announced that he would listen to the grievances of the general public every Monday at the CM’s Grievance Cell located at Unit 5 in the city, gave a patient hearing to the problems faced by the common people.

Majhi revived the grievance redressal process, which had been stopped several years ago by previous chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Majhi said the the previous regime had created an iron wall between the government and the people as a result of which the people were deprived of getting justice.