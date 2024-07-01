  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Majhi listens to people’s grievances

Majhi listens to people’s grievances
x
Highlights

A large number of people from all over Odisha, including the differently-abled persons, lined up on Monday before the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell to present their problems before the newly elected CM Mohan Charan Majhi.

Bhubaneswar : A large number of people from all over Odisha, including the differently-abled persons, lined up on Monday before the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell to present their problems before the newly elected CM Mohan Charan Majhi.

Majhi, who had earlier announced that he would listen to the grievances of the general public every Monday at the CM’s Grievance Cell located at Unit 5 in the city, gave a patient hearing to the problems faced by the common people.

Majhi revived the grievance redressal process, which had been stopped several years ago by previous chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Majhi said the the previous regime had created an iron wall between the government and the people as a result of which the people were deprived of getting justice.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X