Majhi meets Mamata, discusses potato crisis

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and sought her intervention to resolve the crisis arising out of the "stoppage" of potato supply from the neighbouring State.
Majhi met Banerjee in New Delhi as they were in the national capital to attend the Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog.

Majhi requested Banerjee to streamline the potato supply chain. He urged her to resolve the issue at the earliest since people in Odisha are facing problems with "restrictions on the potato supply outside Bengal leading to an artificial price rise here".
Majhi requested Banerjee to streamline the potato supply chain. He urged her to resolve the issue at the earliest since people in Odisha are facing problems with "restrictions on the potato supply outside Bengal leading to an artificial price rise here".
On Friday, BJD president and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik wrote to Banerjee, urging her to intervene and resolve the crisis due to the "stoppage" of potato supply to Odisha. The price of potatoes has shot up to Rs 50 per kg.