Majhi meets Mamata, discusses potato crisis

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday discussed with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee issues related to potato supply from her State. He sought Banerjee’s intervention to resolve the crisis arising out of the “stoppage” of potato supply from West Bengal. Majhi met Banerjee in New Delhi as they were in the national capital to attend the Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog.

Taking to X, Majhi said, “Discussed the potato supply problem in Odisha with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. To resolve this temporary issue, Odisha’s Supply Minister has verified stock and reviewed the situation.



The State government is taking necessary steps to control potato prices and solve the supply problem as soon as possible.” According to a release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office here, Majhi requested Banerjee to streamline the potato supply chain. He urged her to resolve the issue at the earliest since people in Odisha are facing problems with “restrictions on the potato supply outside Bengal leading to an artificial price rise here”.



On Friday, BJD president and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik wrote to Banerjee, urging her to intervene and resolve the crisis due to the stoppage of potato supply to Odisha. “Now, the potato transportation process has become normal,” Majhi said. While claiming that potato transportation from West Bengal has resumed, the State government capped the price of tuber at Rs 32 per kg.



State Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra has asked the officials to take strict action against erring traders who allegedly demand more prices. The price of potatoes has shot up to Rs 50. Patra said, “Some unscrupulous traders are behind the sudden increase in potato prices. They are being monitored. Potatoes will be sold at 32 per kg.”



On Friday, Patra criticised Naveen Patnaik over his letter to Mamata Banerjee requesting her intervention to ensure a smooth supply of potatoes. “Please stop playing this cheap politics. You failed to solve any problem despite remaining in power for 24 years. Your potato and onion missions failed. Odisha couldn’t become self-sufficient in potatoes, onion, egg, fish or any other food items in your 24-year rule. Nothing is going to be achieved through these dramas,” said Patra.

