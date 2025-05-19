Live
Majhi, Oram take part in Tiranga Yatras
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister Jual Oram and several State ministers on Saturday participated in Tiranga Yatras...
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister Jual Oram and several State ministers on Saturday participated in Tiranga Yatras across the State to honour the Indian armed forces for their resounding success in ‘Operation Sindoor’.
Majhi, who has been actively participating in Tiranga Yatras across the State for the past four days, walked nearly 2 km holding the Tricolour during an event in Ekamra Assembly constituency in Bhubaneswar. Braving the scorching heat, he marched from Nuagaon Chhak to Jhadumallu temple. Speaking on the occasion, Majhi said Tiranga Yatras would boost the nation’s campaign against terrorism. The BJP and the Odisha government have organised Tiranga Yatras in over 5,000 gram panchayats across the State.
Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram also took part in Tiranga Yatras across Sundargarh district. “I joined countless citizens in Tiranga Yatra, a unique initiative to honour the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and salute our brave soldiers,” Oram said.
Odisha PWD Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and Housing and Urban Development Minister K C Mohapatra also participated in similar yatras in Baripada, the district headquarters of Mayurbhanj.