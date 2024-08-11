Majhi urges Mamata to resolve potato supply problem

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday spoke to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and requested her to intervene to resolve the problem of potato supply. During a telephonic conversation, Majhi said the supply of potatoes to Odisha had improved after their meeting in New Delhi, but now the situation has deteriorated again. "Banerjee has assured him of appropriate steps to resolve the issue," the CMO said in a statement.

Majhi dialled Banerjee after the West Bengal police allegedly installed CCTV cameras in border villages to check unauthorised transportation of potatoes to Odisha.

Odisha has been facing an acute potato crisis after West Bengal stopped transportation of the tuber and traders from the State refused to purchase it from Uttar Pradesh, stating that people don’t like the variety available in the northern State.