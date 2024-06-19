Live
- Enhance seats in KG BV schools, poor people urges the Collector
- Chandrababu Naidu to review capital development work on June 20
- Formula One: ‘Deformation was clearly visible,’ says Helmut Marko on Mercedes’ front wing dispute
- Dozens die in extreme Haj heat, toll feared to be in hundreds
- Karnataka Aims for 15-16% Annual Industrial Growth Rate, says Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- Yoga event ahead of IDY-2024 draws huge response in Nepal
- Golf: Anvitha takes 2-shot lead over amateur Lavanya Jadon in 8th Leg of WPGT
- After outcry, Goa CM says report on Smart City project will be ready soon
- Uttar Pradesh to begin Sarus Crane census on Thursday
- At least 346 killed in Sudan's El Fasher city since May 10, says official
Just In
Major breakthrough in Reasi terror attack, says J&K Police
J&K Police on Wednesday said "a major breakthrough" has been made in the June 9 Reasi terror attack, in which 9 pilgrims were killed and 44 others injured, with the arrest of a terror associate.
Jammu: J&K Police on Wednesday said "a major breakthrough" has been made in the June 9 Reasi terror attack, in which 9 pilgrims were killed and 44 others injured, with the arrest of a terror associate.
"A major breakthrough has been achieved in the case pertaining to the terrorist attack on the pilgrim bus which was coming from Shiv Khori on June 9. In this connection, one terror associate, namely Hakam, 45, has been arrested at Reasi. This person was involved in harbouring the terrorists multiple times," SSP, Reasi, Mohita Sharma said.
"Along with providing food and shelter, the said person also acted as a guide and helped them reach the spot of the incident. The arrested person is a prime militant associate who helped the terrorists in the execution of the attack. Further interrogation and investigation of the case is going on," she added.