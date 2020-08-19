Major decision of central cabinet, sugarcane price was Rs 285 per quintal

New Delhi: The central government on Wednesday approved raising the fair and remunerative (FRP) price of sugarcane by Rs 10 to Rs 285 a quintal. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has informed about this. This price has been fixed for the new marketing season of sugarcane starting October 2020.

Javadekar said that this decision has been taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA). In the meeting, it was approved to increase the FRP price by Rs 10 a quintal for the marketing year of sugarcane 2020 - 21 (October - September).

He said the beneficial price for 1 crore sugarcane farmers has been increased to Rs 285. Has been fixed per quintal. This is based on a 10% recovery. Even if the recovery is 9.5% or less, giving protection to sugarcane farmers is Rs 270. The price will be available.