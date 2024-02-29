Malayalam actor Lena reveals marriage with Gaganyaan fame Balakrishnan

Malayalam actor Lena is now married to Gaganyaan mission astronaut Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair. The actor made the announcement on Instagram on Tuesday. The couple exchanged vows on January 17, 2024. Group Captain Nair serves as a test pilot in the Indian Air Force.

Shortly after PM Modi named Nair as one of the four astronauts undergoing training for the Gaganyaan mission, Lena proudly shared on social media that she is his wife. Posting a montage featuring herself with husband Prashanth Nair, she wrote, “Today, 27th Febr 2024, our Prime Minister Modi ji Awarded the First Indian Astronaut Wings to Indian Air Force Fighter Pilot Gp Capt Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair.

It is a historic moment of pride for our Country, our state of Kerala and Me personally.” She also revealed that they got married on January 17 but had to keep it under wraps due to confidentiality requirements.

“In order to maintain the officially required confidentiality, I was waiting for this announcement to let you know that I got married to Prasanth on 17th January 2024 in a traditional ceremony through an arranged marriage,” she added.