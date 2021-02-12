Malayalam director Major Ravi all set to join Congress

Kochi:Popular Kerala film personality Major Ravi is all set to join the Congress in Kerala and has been spotted with State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran already.

Ramachandran had posted the picture of their meeting on his social media account.

The 62-year-old, Ravi, is also a retired major in the Indian Army and former National Security Guard commando.

While in the Army, he was the head of the mission code-named Operation One Eyed Jack that was tasked with capturing suspects in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination.

He was awarded the President's gallantry medal in 1991 and 1992 for his contributions in fighting terrorism in Punjab and Kashmir.

It was after his retirement that Ravi entered the film industry, first he was a film consultant and worked with leading directors.

Later he started doing small roles and it was in 2002 he turned director. In 2006, he scripted and directed 'Keerthi Chakra' and won the Kerala Film award for the same film as the best Screen Play writer.

Since then he has directed nine Malayalam films, which have done well at the box office.

Talks about Ravi joining politics has been there for a while but it became a reality on Thursday when he called on Ramachandran, who is taking part in the state-wide yatra of Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

Ravi was in the news in the political spectrum some time back when he was touted as a BJP fellow traveller, but with the turn of events and his calling on Ramachandran, it has become clear. He is expected to occupy the stage with Chennithala.